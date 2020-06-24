Ensemble Theatre Company Announces Reopening Plans

When California went on coronavirus lockdown in the middle of March, Ensemble Theatre Company’s artistic director Jonathan Fox had just begun rehearsing his cast for the most anticipated drama of the 2020 season. American Son, by playwright Christopher Demos-Brown, tells the story of an African-American mother whose only child has been gone from home for more than 24 hours. The play describes the emotional turmoil that ensues when she reports to the local Florida police station — where racial prejudice is rampant — that her teenage son is missing. In addition to its scheduled slot in the ETC spring calendar at the New Vic in Santa Barbara, this production of American Son was also headed to Germany, where it would have been performed at Frankfurt’s renowned English Theatre.

Needless to say, the show did not go on … but it will, in the spring of 2021. After an initial attempt to reschedule the production for late August of this year was struck down by safety concerns from Actors’ Equity, Ensemble took the wise precaution of delaying the last two plays of spring 2020, American Son and Tenderly, a musical biography of singer Rosemary Clooney, until March and April of next year. The season scheduled for 2020-2021 will now take place the following year.

This doesn’t mean, however, that theatergoers will have to wait until 2021 before they see another live performance. Beginning in October 2020, Ensemble will present two one-person shows (titles and details to be announced) presented to an audience limited to one-third of the New Vic’s approximately 300-person capacity. Flex passes will allow patrons to sit where they want as long as they remain in the pods with whom they came to the theater.

These runs will be open ended, continuing until all flex-pass holders have been accommodated. Through a special arrangement with Actors’ Equity, streaming versions of the shows will be available to ticket holders who prefer to remain at home. For more information, see etcsb.org.

