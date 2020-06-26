Avoid the Fall Shutdown

I’ve grown concerned with the crowds found on State Street the last few weeks since it was closed off to traffic. Before COVID I would have thought this street closure a blessing. But with the current health crises escalating — it’s bordering on irresponsible.

I have seen hundreds of people walking around without masks. I have also seen restaurants squeezing in as many people as they can, many less than 6 feet apart.

With COVID numbers on the rise nationally, and local hospital beds filling up, we can’t continue this way. Health experts have a real fear of a “fall snap” of surging cases, stressing the need to quickly slowdown how fast we’re opening, or else. Santa Barbara should be leading the way.

I implore city officials to reassess the rules for State Street for the time being. I fear if we don’t, we’re going to be partially at fault if we find ourselves in another full shut down come fall.