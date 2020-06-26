Weathering the Crisis

Business Liability, Best Practices, Safe & Smart Santa Barbara County Workshop Webinar

Presented by the Santa Barbara County Chambers of Commerce

By Santa Barbara County Chambers of Commerce
Fri Jun 26, 2020 | 4:23pm

Wednesday, July 8, 2020 
4:00-5:00 p.m. 

Join us Wednesday July 8th at 4:00 p.m. for a webinar workshop on business liability during COVID-19, as well as the measures that businesses are undertaking to ensure a Safe & Smart Santa Barbara reopening. Trevor Large of Fauver Large Archbald & Spray LLP will take businesses through some step-by-step protocols to assist with navigating customer interactions in light of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Workshop Speakers:

  • Trevor Large, Partner at Fauver Large Archbald & Spray LLP.
  • Nancy Anderson, Assistant County Executive Officer of the County of Santa Barbara
  • Kathy Janega-Dykes, President/CEO of Visit Santa Barbara

 Questions will be addressed during the workshop. Please feel free to submit in advance to stephanie@sbchamber.org.

Webinar info: 
Please register for Business Liability, Best Practices, Safe & Smart Santa Barbara Webinar – Presented by the Santa Barbara County Chambers of Commerce on Jul 8, 2020 4:00 PM PDT

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Click Here to Register

