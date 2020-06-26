Listen up, you who count your relatives on the Mayflower.
Listen up, you who when your sheets are dirty sleep in other bedrooms until the maid comes.
Listen up, you who think your pronunciation and grammar give you entrance privileges.
Listen up, you who think you can drive without knowing how to back up.
The landlord is about to change the locks.
Listen up.
Your lease is up.
