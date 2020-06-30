Friendly Advice

On May 29, Trump declared, “When the looting starts, the shooting starts,” putting every protester at risk, and unnecessarily inflaming tensions. Then on June 1, to clear the area for Trump’s photo op, law enforcement deployed smoke canisters, irritants, explosive devices, and shot rubber bullets at Black Lives Matter protesters opposing police brutality while assembling near the White House. This was a blatant violation of First Amendment rights.

Trump then took it even further, labeling protesters as “domestic terrorists” — a designation also given to Black organizers and other activists who oppose state violence so that they can be discredited and targeted by law enforcement. Another blatant attack on our right to protest and on freedom movements all over the country seeking justice.

From Minneapolis, to Los Angeles, Atlanta to New York, in all 50 states, we who believe in justice took to the streets to call for an end to police violence and to defund the police. We are building a world that can finally move away from decades of brutality that has taken countless lives and torn families apart. Trump has and will continue to use the power of the presidency to attack, discredit, and target anyone willing to demand better than the status quo. Removing him from office is necessary for the safety of all of us.

From calling for the execution of innocent Black boys dubbed the Central Park Five in the ’80s to defending murderous white supremacists in Charlottesville to using racist political messaging to bolster his re-election, Trump has continually put our families in danger, rolled back the rights of marginalized groups, and brought harm, suffering, and divisiveness.

It is time for him to resign.