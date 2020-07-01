Letters

Guidance Needed

By Nicole Inglish, S.B.
Wed Jul 01, 2020 | 5:44am

After having read the article, “Santa Barbara City College’s BLM Resolution Passes, with Opposition,” I feel deeply concerned with the views of these two trustees.

What Craig Nielsen was quoted as saying in the article is racist and needs to be addressed. Assimilation views are not anti-racist views. We need to be moving toward anti-racism in all our systems, especially education. And Veronica Gallardo needs to understand how much money we give to the police in comparison to what public education institutions receive before she makes comments like this.

These two have a poor track record and are not fit to serve a public education institution seeking racial equity. I’d like to see them placed on leave until they get an education. They can start w the book, “How to Be an Antiracist.” Black Lives Matter. Period.

As a free weekly community newspaper, we must evolve and grow in order to stay relevant and thrive in the digital space. If our reporting on the Santa Barbara community matters to you, we hope you will join us in securing a strong future for journalism in our region by supporting the Independent through a digital subscription to Independent.com. Breaking news, critical content, and our print publication will always remain free, but your support will allow us to create even more consistent, quality, independent journalism.

Wed Jul 01, 2020 | 13:29pm
https://www.independent.com/2020/07/01/guidance-needed/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.