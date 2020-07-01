Guidance Needed

After having read the article, “Santa Barbara City College’s BLM Resolution Passes, with Opposition,” I feel deeply concerned with the views of these two trustees.

What Craig Nielsen was quoted as saying in the article is racist and needs to be addressed. Assimilation views are not anti-racist views. We need to be moving toward anti-racism in all our systems, especially education. And Veronica Gallardo needs to understand how much money we give to the police in comparison to what public education institutions receive before she makes comments like this.

These two have a poor track record and are not fit to serve a public education institution seeking racial equity. I’d like to see them placed on leave until they get an education. They can start w the book, “How to Be an Antiracist.” Black Lives Matter. Period.