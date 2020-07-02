Motorcycle Cop Hit by Novice Driver

Just before 1 p.m. this afternoon, a Santa Barbara motorcycle officer hit the pavement when a driver turned left in front of him. He was going 30-35 mph, headed east on Foothill Road toward Alamar Avenue at the time, and sustained moderate injuries. Neither the driver, who was on a learner’s permit, or the adult male passenger was injured. The officer was taken to Cottage Hospital, treated, and released within hours. No names were given in the press release describing the incident, nor any charges for the driver.
