Letters

Too Friendly?

By Michael Schrimper, Santa Cruz
Sat Jul 04, 2020 | 1:43pm

I was recently walking on the trails of Campus Point Beach. A couple watched as their two enormous, unleashed Saint Bernards crowded me and my friend on a staircase. When I expressed concern, the woman scoffed and said Bernards are friendly.

On a staircase or any such area where care is necessary, one enormous dog, let alone two, is a danger. In fact, in such a situation the animal’s “friendliness,” especially coupled with its size, is an increased hazard and liability.

As a dog-owner it is your responsibility to understand this. It is also your responsibility to know and respect UCSB policy: Dogs on campus grounds must be on a leash not more than six feet long or securely confined in a vehicle at all times. Dogs under voice command are not considered on leash, and are not permitted.

Leash your dogs.

Sun Jul 05, 2020 | 02:39am
https://www.independent.com/2020/07/04/too-friendly/

