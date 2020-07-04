Too Friendly?

I was recently walking on the trails of Campus Point Beach. A couple watched as their two enormous, unleashed Saint Bernards crowded me and my friend on a staircase. When I expressed concern, the woman scoffed and said Bernards are friendly.

On a staircase or any such area where care is necessary, one enormous dog, let alone two, is a danger. In fact, in such a situation the animal’s “friendliness,” especially coupled with its size, is an increased hazard and liability.

As a dog-owner it is your responsibility to understand this. It is also your responsibility to know and respect UCSB policy: Dogs on campus grounds must be on a leash not more than six feet long or securely confined in a vehicle at all times. Dogs under voice command are not considered on leash, and are not permitted.

Leash your dogs.