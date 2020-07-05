Police Officer and Dog Injured Slightly in Intersection Crash

A K9 police vehicle was hit by a car in the De la Vina and West Carrillo Street intersection as the officer and dog headed, lights and siren blaring, toward Santa Barbara’s Westside on a weapon-brandished call. The police vehicle spun, hit a tree, and landed in the intersection facing east on July 4 at around 7:25 p.m.

All were taken to emergency care — the humans to Cottage Hospital and the dog to VCA Care Specialty and Emergency Animal Hospital — and were pronounced to have minor injuries.

The civilian vehicle had major front-end damage. Firefighters — headquarters for City Fire is less than a block from the scene — helped the officer from the SUV, and the police dog, Murdock, was brought out by a former K9 officer. The crash is under investigation.