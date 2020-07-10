Letters

SBPD Applause

By David S. Peterson, S.B.
Fri Jul 10, 2020 | 2:41pm

For the past 50 years our family has owned and operated the four McDonalds in Santa Barbara and two in Goleta. We have employed over 20,000 and fed over 10,000,000 happy customers. The Santa Barbara Police force has been an amazing asset and service to the well-being of our business, guests. and employees.

Over five decades they have responded with incredible care, speed, and compassion. We have experienced gangs, suicide, homelessness, burglary, and even a murder at our downtown restaurant, and in every case, we knew with absolute certainty that we could depend on your fabulous police team. Thank you!

I’m well aware of all the discussion around police in the USA and grateful that productive change is underway, but from my vantage point, our SBPD have been heroic and a Godsend.

