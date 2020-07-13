Letters

There Should Be a Law

By Lindsay Skutch, S.B.
Mon Jul 13, 2020 | 4:46pm

I fail to understand why people feel their rights are trod upon to wear a mask around others. There should be a law, as there is for helmets seatbelts and crosswalks.

Enough of waiting for herd mentality and social shaming. I find it disgusting that people are not helping each other. What have we become? Wear your @%%! masks.

