I fail to understand why people feel their rights are trod upon to wear a mask around others. There should be a law, as there is for helmets seatbelts and crosswalks.
Enough of waiting for herd mentality and social shaming. I find it disgusting that people are not helping each other. What have we become? Wear your @%%! masks.
