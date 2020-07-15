Briefs

Lake Los Carneros Footbridge Closed over Public-Safety Concerns

By
Wed Jul 15, 2020 | 1:15pm
Lake Los Carneros footbridge

Goleta officials closed the 30-year-old wooden footbridge at the northern end of Lake Los Carneros this week, citing extensive wood rot. Before it can reopen, “significant reconstruction or replacement” will be needed, they said. “We know this is an inconvenience to the many Lake Los Carneros visitors who enjoy using the wooden footbridge to view wildlife, connect with nature, and find a nice place to relax and reflect,” a message from the city reads. “Visitors are encouraged to detour around the footbridge via Covington Way to the north or do a loop hike through the many alternative trails at the eastern and southern portions of Lake Los Carneros.”

As a free weekly community newspaper, we must evolve and grow in order to stay relevant and thrive in the digital space. If our reporting on the Santa Barbara community matters to you, we hope you will join us in securing a strong future for journalism in our region by supporting the Independent through a digital subscription to Independent.com. Breaking news, critical content, and our print publication will always remain free, but your support will allow us to create even more consistent, quality, independent journalism.

Wed Jul 15, 2020 | 20:35pm
https://www.independent.com/2020/07/15/lake-los-carneros-footbridge-closed-over-public-safety-concerns/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.