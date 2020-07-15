Lake Los Carneros Footbridge Closed over Public-Safety Concerns

Get News In Your Inbox

More Like This

Please Wait Sign In or Subscribe

Please Wait Purchase this article for $0

Goleta officials closed the 30-year-old wooden footbridge at the northern end of Lake Los Carneros this week, citing extensive wood rot. Before it can reopen, “significant reconstruction or replacement” will be needed, they said. “We know this is an inconvenience to the many Lake Los Carneros visitors who enjoy using the wooden footbridge to view wildlife, connect with nature, and find a nice place to relax and reflect,” a message from the city reads. “Visitors are encouraged to detour around the footbridge via Covington Way to the north or do a loop hike through the many alternative trails at the eastern and southern portions of Lake Los Carneros.”

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.