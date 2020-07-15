Briefs

Santa Barbara’s Pacific Pride Foundation Announces New Director

By
Wed Jul 15, 2020 | 1:50pm
Photo: CourtesyKristin Flickinger

Santa Barbara’s Pacific Pride Foundation (PPF) announced its new director this week. Kristin Flickinger brings with her two decades of work in the LGBTQ+ movement, including seven years with the Los Angeles LGBT Center, the organization said. Before that, she spent four years as the Southern California director of AIDS/LifeCycle, where she headed up a $25 million fundraising effort. “PPF is the largest LGBTQ+ center between L.A. and San Francisco,” said Board President Lynn Cunningham Brown. “Kristin is going to be a key part in achieving our strategic plan to take the organization to the next level of growth, to make us the recognized leader for issues relevant to the LGBTQ+ population, and to broaden our programming to meet the challenging and diverse needs of our community.”

As a free weekly community newspaper, we must evolve and grow in order to stay relevant and thrive in the digital space. If our reporting on the Santa Barbara community matters to you, we hope you will join us in securing a strong future for journalism in our region by supporting the Independent through a digital subscription to Independent.com. Breaking news, critical content, and our print publication will always remain free, but your support will allow us to create even more consistent, quality, independent journalism.

Wed Jul 15, 2020 | 23:24pm
https://www.independent.com/2020/07/15/santa-barbaras-pacific-pride-foundation-announces-new-director/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.