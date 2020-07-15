Santa Barbara’s Pacific Pride Foundation Announces New Director

Get News In Your Inbox

Santa Barbara’s Pacific Pride Foundation (PPF) announced its new director this week. Kristin Flickinger brings with her two decades of work in the LGBTQ+ movement, including seven years with the Los Angeles LGBT Center, the organization said. Before that, she spent four years as the Southern California director of AIDS/LifeCycle, where she headed up a $25 million fundraising effort. “PPF is the largest LGBTQ+ center between L.A. and San Francisco,” said Board President Lynn Cunningham Brown. “Kristin is going to be a key part in achieving our strategic plan to take the organization to the next level of growth, to make us the recognized leader for issues relevant to the LGBTQ+ population, and to broaden our programming to meet the challenging and diverse needs of our community.”

