Project Homekey Unlocks $600 Million in Homeless Housing

Governor Newsom announced last week that $600 million in funding will become available to cities and counties across California to buy housing for Californians experiencing homelessness who are at high risk for serious illness from COVID-19. The Central Coast, which includes Monterey, San Benito, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Santa Cruz counties, has been allocated nearly $22 million for individual projects.

The continuing urgency to protect the state’s most vulnerable populations turned up five potential sites in Santa Barbara County. “Working with the county Housing Authority, we have identified about five locations in the South County, all of which are currently hotels or motels,” said Lucille Boss, a senior housing specialist at county Community Services. “We are now trying to figure out if we fund all of these projects a little, or some of them completely.”

Kimberlee Albers, who heads the county’s Homeless Assistance program, is leading a taskforce to develop the county’s plan with the Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara. Both Albers and Boss said it was too early to identify the five properties, as the application process was only getting started and many hurdles remained. They said the property information would become public once they were selected officially. Among the remaining decisions were whether the facilities will be temporary, congregate housing (bridge housing) or long-term affordable housing. A training session on July 24 would tell them more, Albers said.

Bridge housing would provide a place to stay for up to six months for people directly transitioning from homelessness to a personal residence. The affordable housing option would provide a permanent home with rent payments supplemented through the Housing Authority.

The state’s new Project Homekey program builds upon the success of Project Roomkey, developed as part of California’s response to COVID-19. Project Roomkey rented hotel and motel rooms across the state to provide temporary homeless housing for individuals who are already at risk of lower life expectancy, substance abuse, poor health, and infectious and chronic illness by virtue of being without shelter.

“Homekey is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to massively expand housing for the homeless in California with federal stimulus funds,” said Governor Newsom in a press release. “This unique opportunity requires us to move quickly, in close collaboration with our city and county partners, to protect the most vulnerable people in our state.”

The available pot of money is part of California’s direct allocation of the Federal Coronavirus Aid Relief Funds. Initial operating funds of $50 million to get the program underway leaves $550 million to be provided directly to cities and counties for housing. It represents the largest expansion of housing for people experiencing homelessness in recent history.

For a speedier implementation of Homekey housing, Governor Newsom signed legislation providing automatic zoning compliance for converted hotels, motels, and other housing types that will utilize Homekey funding.

California’s Department of Housing and Community Development took applications starting July 22, and the first tier of projects could be awarded as early as 30 days later. All applications must be submitted by September 30, and any funding awarded must be spent by December 30.

