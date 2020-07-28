Announcement Opportunity to Serve on Clean Energy Advisory Board Deadline to Apply Extended to this FRIDAY, July 31

In 2021, Monterey Bay Community Power (MBCP), soon to be Central Coast Community Energy (CCCE), will be the clean energy provider for the City of Goleta. MBCP is a Community Choice Aggregator (CCA) that provides 100 percent carbon free electricity to its jurisdictions. The CCA model puts energy purchasing and pricing options into the hands of local decision-makers and allows the community to determine what type of energy mix serves its needs. MBCP is currently seeking qualified, passionate and committed applicants for its volunteer Community Advisory Council (CAC). The CAC serves as an advisory body to the MBCP’s Policy and Operations Boards and CAC members serve as important connections to the diverse communities MBCP serves.

Ideally, candidates will be business leaders, energy experts, community leaders and/or sustainability champions and will have a reasonable understanding of, or interest in, the energy business. The application deadline has been extended to July 31, 2020 and candidates must reside or work in Monterey Bay Community Power’s service area (the Central Coast spanning from Santa Barbara County in the south to Santa Cruz County in the north).

Learn more about the MBCP Community Advisory Council and apply here. For more information on Community Choice Energy, click here.

