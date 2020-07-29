Public Safety

‘Mysterious’ Seeds From China Shipped To Santa Barbara County Residents

County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office Warns Against Seeds, Potential to Devastate Environment

Wed Jul 29, 2020 | 5:55pm

The Santa Barbara County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office (SBCAC) is warning residents about packets of “mysterious and unsolicited seeds from China” that are being shipped to county homeowners as well as homeowners across the country.

The packets, which are often labeled as jewelry, actually contain seeds of potentially invasive species of plants. The SBCAC is instructing Santa Barbara County residents who receive a pack in the mail not to open it, throw it away, or plant it. Instead, contact them immediately for further instruction. 

“Invasive species can devastate the environment, displace or destroy native plants and insects, severely damage crops, and poison livestock,” said Cathy Fisher, Santa Barbara County Agricultural Commissioner. “Taking steps to prevent their introduction is the most effective method of reducing both the risk of invasive species infestations and the cost to control and mitigate those infestations.” 

If you received an unsolicited seed packet and need to turn it over to SBCAC or you have already planted the seeds, call your nearest SBCAC office below: 

  • Santa Barbara Office (805) 681-5600
  • Santa Maria Office (805) 934-6200
  • Buellton Office (805) 688-5331
  • Carpinteria Office (805) 681-5600

