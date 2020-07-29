Letters What a Choice

I cannot be the only one connecting these dots. Secretary of Treasury Mnuchin is one of the biggest landlords in America. His tenants face an economic emergency and relief could come in two forms: (1) Anti-eviction laws, or (2) Treasury-backed relief checks.

Option 1 would negatively impact Mnuchin’s bank account. Option 2 funnels newly created currency through renters to Mnuchin’s bank.

He gets the money and appears to be a protector of the poor. This is carefully manipulated and as cruel as border kids in cages.

