Letters Trash Examined

I just read your article regarding trash. From the beginning of the pandemic I have said all along that the city should place hazardous or bio-hazard receptacles everywhere they can. The number of masks and gloves littering our streets and parking lots is shameful, not to mention hazardous.

I watched a little girl, coming out of Vons with her mother, pick up a colorful cloth mask and press it against her face, and show her mother. “I like this one,” I heard her say. Her mother flipped out! I can’t say I blame her.

Masks and gloves are potentially infectious materials. They are discarded in regular trash, that our city homeless often go through In hopes of finding food, or recyclables they can sell for survival, puts that population at high risk of contracting this horrible disease. We can do better!

