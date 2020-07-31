Coronavirus News Habitat for Humanity’s Goleta ReStore Holds Clearance Sale Before Its Closure Santa Barbara County Nonprofit Will Continue Its Affordable Homebuilding and Home Repair Programs

Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County (Habitat) is permanently closing the ReStore, the nonprofit’s retail arm, because of financial losses incurred since its temporary closure at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. A clearance sale will take place August 6-16, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Since 2012, the Goleta ReStore has accepted community donations of new and gently used home and office furniture, appliances, household items, and building materials and supplies. Items were sold back to the community at a fraction of the retail price, with the net profits benefiting Habitat’s affordable housing program.

While the ReStore is closing, Habitat continues its affordable home building and home repair programs. On the home building front, next up will likely be a housing project on a half-acre donated lot on Cota Street. The home repair program has restarted after a short pause during COVID.

Established in 2000, Habitat has built 22 new homes for 84 people and helped rebuild or repair more than 150 homes across Santa Barbara’s south county.

Habitat’s Porch Portraits fundraiser has been extended to the end of August. In exchange for a donation, families get a portrait taken by a volunteer, professional photographer. For more info, go here.

For the clearance sale, face masks and gloves are required. The ReStore is located at 6860 Cortona Drive (rear lot) in Goleta. For more info, go to sbhabitat.org.

