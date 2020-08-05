Briefs Santa Barbara Police Arrest Oxnard English Teacher Accused of Sex with Minor

A high school English teacher from Oxnard was arrested by Santa Barbara police Wednesday on charges of unlawful sex with a minor and oral copulation with a minor.

Though 40-year-old Michael Ian Flesher was arrested in Oxnard, the Santa Barbara police made the arrest because the investigation involved potential crimes in both jurisdictions, SBPD spokesperson Anthony Wagner said. SBPD worked with the Oxnard Police Department.

Flesher had wide access to students in his job as an English teacher at Pacifica High School, though Wagner was unable to confirm whether or not the victims were students or not. The Santa Barbara Independent reached out to Pacifica High School for a comment, but they were unable to respond by press time.

Flesher was booked in Santa Barbara County Jail on $50,000 bail. Individuals who may have additional information on this case or wish to report a crime are asked to contact law enforcement within their residing jurisdiction.

