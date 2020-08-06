Letters Enforce Masks

I would hope the city and County of Santa Barbara would really enforce the mask ordinance of the State of California.

I know the council just passed enforcement. It sounds purely educational. Let’s have real enforcement. I see so many unmasked.

The CDC and other health experts says wearing masks would reduce #Covid19 infections 80 percent!

To those council folks saying this is akin to “stop and frisk,” I say, remember minorities and others are more susceptible to this horrendous virus. In Santa Barbara that principally means our Latino community This is a public health crisis. Let’s get with it.

I offer my services to come up with ideas etc. I have been the victim of mask shaming on more than one ocassion.

