Letters Not So Little

The Angry Poodle wrote, “Hannah-Beth Jackson, the legendary “Bullhorn from Boston” has long argued loud and clear that nothing says you mean business like a little enforcement.”

Unfortunately, Nick Welsh ain’t hip to the fact that giving authoritarians like Jackson “a little power” is a dangerous thing, being that concepts of individual rights and freedom are foreign to dem socialist authoritarians, something this Bullpoop authoritarian from Boston constantly displays with her votes on things like AB5 and almost every issue.

“A little enforcement” — how cute and pathetic.

