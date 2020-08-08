Letters The Vulnerable in Prison

Thank you to Tyler Hayden for his excellent coverage of the careless, unhealthy conditions at Lompoc Prison which resulted in over 1,000 cases of COVID among inmates and infected prison workers who live in Santa Maria and Lompoc. He kept the spotlight on the prison as four wardens came and went.

Finally an ACLU case has won a judgment so that all men over 50 or with medical challenges must be evaluated for home or some other supervised release. The deadline for this release has already been postponed one month.

I hope that you, Rep. Salud Carbajal, and the community watch groups continue to insist on humane, healthy treatment for inmates. The way we treat our most vulnerable is a reflection of who we are as a society.

