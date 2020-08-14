Announcement Get Ready to Give Back: Support Unity Shoppe with Gelson’s Santa Barbara

For decades, Gelson’s has been Southern California’s favorite grocery store. That’s because we elevate the shopping experience by consistently providing unsurpassed quality, convenience, cleanliness, and personal service.

Another important value we hold is supporting the communities we serve. Gelson’s is proud to partner with schools and nonprofit organizations to do our part to help others – especially now, in the wake of COVID-19.

So, we’re pleased to announce that we’re holding a Give Back Day on Saturday, Aug. 22, from 7 am to 10 pm, at our Santa Barbara store at Loreto Plaza. Gelson’s will donate 5% of the day’s salesto Unity Shoppe, which is distributing groceries to families in need.

“Unity Shoppe is proud to be the recipient of Gelson’s Gives Back,” says Tom Reed, Executive Director of Unity Shoppe, Inc. “Gelson’s has been a generous supporter of Unity Shoppe for many years. They have a heart for our community and understand how we at Unity are working every day to provide food and other services to thousands of families and seniors in need. Especially during these trying times, we are immensely grateful to be partnering with such a caring company.”

Many Gelson’s customers appreciate the chance to contribute to the community while shopping for their groceries. Additionally, if customers have questions about the Give Back Day or anything else, our friendly and knowledgeable associates are ready to help.

Gelson’s associates also help shoppers have a great eating experience – providing the highest quality meat and seafood (satisfaction guaranteed); farm-fresh fruits and vegetables (including a great selection of organic and local products); and delicious entrées, salads, and sides from Gelson’s Kitchen, freshly prepared by our in-house chefs daily.

Come to Gelson’s Santa Barbara on Saturday, Aug. 22, and join in as we give back. We’re all in this together!

Add to Favorites