Living Santa Barbara Unified and Goleta Union Fall 2020 Food Programs Both School Districts to Provide Free and Reduced-Price Meals To-Go During Distance Learning

Santa Barbara Unified School District will provide Grab & Go breakfast, lunch, and supper meals, Monday-Friday beginning August 18. Come by foot, bike, or car! A parent/guardian can pick up a meal for their student(s) by providing a student ID, the student ID number or student barcode, or the student’s last name. The price of the meal will depend on the eligibility of the student under the National School Lunch Program. Call (805) 963-4338 x6385 for more information.

El Distrito Escolar Unificado de Santa Bárbara proporcionará desayunos, almuerzos y cenas Grab & Go de lunes a viernes a partir del 18 de agosto. ¡Venga a pie, en bicicleta o en automóvil! Un padre / tutor puede recoger una comida para su(s) estudiante(s) proporcionando una identificación de estudiante, el número de identificación o código de barras del estudiante o el apellido del estudiante. El precio de la comida dependerá de la elegibilidad del estudiante bajo el Programa Nacional de Almuerzos Escolares. Llame al (805) 963-4338 x6385 para obtener más información.

Breakfast and Lunch Service (11:30am-1pm)



Adams Elementary

Franklin Elementary

Harding Elementary (Corner of Arrellaga and Gillespie, in front of the A-OK office)

Monroe Elementary

Dos Pueblos High School

San Marcos High School (off Hollister)

Santa Barbara High School (Flagpole)

La Cumbre Junior High

La Colina Junior High

Goleta Valley Junior High

Mckinley Elementary



Supper Service (4:30-6pm)



Dos Pueblos High School

Cleveland Elementary

Adams Elementary

Santa Barbara High School

The Goleta Union School District (GUSD) will be offering meal kits at the following locations Monday-Friday, 11:30am-1pm. Breakfast and lunch will be provided beginning August 19. GUSD students who qualify for meals under the Free and Reduced Price Meal Program will receive free meal kits or meal kits for $0.40. Students who do not qualify or non-students may purchase a meal kit for $5.50 which includes both breakfast and lunch items. Please continue to practice social distancing when picking up meals. Call (805) 681-1200 or email food@goleta.k12.ca.us.

El Distrito Escolar de Goleta (GUSD) seguirá ofreciendo kits de alimentos para los siguientes lugares de lunes a viernes de 11:30am-1pm. Se proveerá desayuno y comida a partir del 19 de agosto. Estudiantes del GUSD que califiquen para el Programa de Comidas Gratis o a Precio Reducido van a recibir los kits de alimentos gratis o a precio reducido de $0.40. Los estudiantes que no califiquen o las personas que no son estudiantes pueden comprar los kits de alimentos a $5.50 que incluye el desayuno y la comida. Por favor continúe practicando la distancia social cuando recoja los alimentos. Llame al (805) 681-1200 o mande un correo electrónico a food@goleta.k12.ca.us.

El Camino Elementary, 5020 San Simeon Dr.

Ellwood Elementary, 7686 Hollister Ave., Goleta

Goleta Valley Community Ctr. (in the back) 5679 Hollister Ave., Goleta

Isla Vista Elementary, 6875 El Colegio Rd., Goleta

La Patera Elementary, 555 N. La Patera Ln., Goleta

Brandon Elementary School, 195 Brandon Dr., Goleta

Kellogg Elementary School, 475 Cambridge Dr., Goleta

