Announcement Reminder: Platform Holly and Piers 421 Status Update Virtual Town Hall on August 27

Next Thursday, August 27, the California State Lands Commission (CSLC) and City of Goleta will host a virtual Town Hall to update the community on the plug and abandonment work at Platform Holly and Piers 421. The CLSC will also provide an update about the upcoming CEQA process to remove two shore zone piers. This interactive Town Hall will provide ample opportunity for questions and answers about the project status and the next steps.

Virtual Community Town Hall

Thursday, August 27, 20206:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Meeting Link – click here

Passcode: 768932

If you cannot make the meeting, it will be recorded and aired live on Channel 19 and rebroadcast Thursdays and Fridays at 1:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. You can also watch it live online here, or view a recording at any time after the meeting on the City’s website.

A flyer for the meeting is available here.

