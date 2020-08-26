About Us Donte Newman Calls Out White Supremacy in New Column SBCC Communication Professor Now Writing for Independent.com

Raised in Houston, but educated and employed around the world, from Albany, New York and Washington D.C. to Guangzhou, China, Donte Newman came to Santa Barbara last year to teach communication at SBCC. Last week, we launched his new column, “The America We Know,” on Independent.com.

What will your column cover?

The America We Know column will critically cover a range of issues from race to culture to politics. Columns will be based on the freedom we know; the democracy we know; the truths we know; the fictions we know; the (in)justice system we know; the (mis)education system we know; the values we know; the community we know; and the joy we know.

What do you hope to achieve?

The aim of this column is three fold: one, it seeks to educate people about whiteness and white supremacy; two, it seeks to stimulate a conversation about whiteness and white supremacy; and three, it seeks to motivate people to dismantle white supremacy.

