The Future?

Get News In Your Inbox

More Like This

The front-page picture on the August 6, 2020, edition of the Independent featured five beautiful little girls, fresh, innocent, and happy, creating and enjoying one another’s company. Immediately after appreciating the sweetness of the situation I looked up at my wife, heartbroken at the thought that someone in their lives and in the lives of children like them will turn their precious minds to hatred, bigotry, and unkindness as has happened and continues to happen to this day. With blind stupidity someone will have missed an opportunity to allow them to share their fundamental goodness, their joy and curiosity and creativity, generosity and smiles and love.

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.