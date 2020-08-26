Real Estate Towbes Group Helping Retail Tenants Weather COVID-19

Regional property management company, The Towbes Group, is working hard to help its retail tenants meet and overcome the challenges of doing business during COVID-19.

“Our commercial tenants have faced challenges that no one could have realistically prepared for,” said The Towbes Group CEO, Robert Skinner. “Because we have always been focused on doing our part to help build thriving communities, we are constantly looking for ways we can support and promote our tenants’ success. Now more than ever, we are focused on ways to help our community weather this storm.”

That has included launching a “Live Life Local” campaign that encourages local residents to support and frequent their local businesses.

“We want to encourage people to look for ways to help support each other. It really all starts with living local,” added Skinner.

In addition to the Live Life Local campaign, The Towbes Group has facilitated the permit process for their restaurant tenants at Calle Real Center in Goleta and Shepard Place Shops in Carpinteria for parklets and has been building them free of charge.

“This makes all the difference in the world,” said Tony Arroyo, owner of Los Arroyos restaurant. “Right now, outdoor dining is all we have. For The Towbes Group to build us this beautiful parklet for free is a wonderful gesture of support. They really did a beautiful job; I can’t thank them enough.”

As the Live Life Local campaign unfolds, The Towbes Group will be messaging their hundreds of residential tenants and reminding them of all the local shopping and dining opportunities they have nearby.

“In a way it is pretty simple,” said Traci Taitt, Towbes Vice President, Commercial Properties, “Invest in the community you want to keep. That these establishments are just moments away from where so many people live is quite a blessing. But you have to support them now, in their time of need. The payoffs in local jobs and local lifestyle cannot be overstated.”

The Towbes Group, headquartered in Santa Barbara, is a real estate development and property management company with more than 60 years of experience in the Tri-County area. The Towbes Group has developed more than 6,000 residential units and 1.8 million square feet of commercial properties, primarily in Santa Barbara, Ventura, and San Luis Obispo counties. The company currently manages more than 1.5 million square feet of commercial office, industrial and retail space, and approximately 2,800 residential units.

For more information, please visit www.towbes.com.

REALTORS®: Share your industry info in “REAL ESTATE SCOOP.” Email sarah@independent.com for details.

Add to Favorites