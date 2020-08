Get News In Your Inbox

The Jerry Forney biography was uplifting and just what we needed. There are many more stories like this that need to be shared. When I was growing up, there was a popular song on the radio that had the lyrics, “We need to accentuate the positive and eliminate the negative, don’t settle for Mister Inbetween.” Wouldn’t that be a great thing to try.

