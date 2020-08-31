Drink Artiste Winery and Dead Poets Foundation Raise Suicide Awareness Mariel Hemingway Headlines Informative Broadcasts on September 9 and 10

Artiste Winery’s Dead Poets Foundation wines include bottles honoring, from left, Ernest Hemingway, Margaux Hemingway, and Chris Cornell. | Courtesy

The uncertainty and loneliness caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is amplifying the struggle against depression and mental instability for many across the world. To help raise awareness about the role this is playing in suicide rates, Artiste Winery owners Anna and Bion Rice are teaming with the Dead Poets Foundation’s director Jeannette Michels and founder/actress Mariel Hemingway to host two broadcasts on September 9 and 10.

Mariel Hemingway | Credit: Chris Baldwin

Nicola Carpinelli|Credit: Ryan Brown

The first session, co-presented by TEDxSantaBarbara and called “Lives at Stake,” is on Wednesday, September 9, 5-5:30 p.m., and features Hemingway discussing her family’s struggle with mental illness. For the second session, on Thursday, September 10, 6-7 p.m., viewers will digitally enter the Artiste Winery & Studio for a live broadcast with Hemingway, Michels, the Rices, psychologist Brian Satt, and artist Nicola Carpinelli, a Dead Poets Foundation cofounder. Artiste will be releasing a new wine that features Carpinelli’s art and honors Ernest Hemingway, Margaux Hemingway, and musician Chris Cornell. Sales of wine and artwork will benefit the foundation as well.

See artiste.com, deadpoetsfoundation.org, and tedxsantabarbara.com for more information on how to participate.

