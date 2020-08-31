Announcement Business Briefing: Update on New Statewide COVID-19 Tiers and Business Openings

Wednesday, September 2, 2020

12:00-12:45 p.m.

Join us this Wednesday September 2nd at 12:00 p.m. for a business briefing on the updated statewide COVID-19 tiers and what this means for businesses and reopening.

Presenter: Nancy Anderson, Assistant County Executive Officer of the County of Santa Barbara

Questions will be addressed following the presentation. Please feel free to submit any questions in advance to stephanie@sbscchamber.com.



Webinar info: Please register in advance for the workshop. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Click here to register.

