Letters The Buck Stops Nowhere

I know that many others are writing the same opinions as I am, for Trump’s speech and actions on the last night of the Repubican National Convention deserve millions of voices of outrage.

His blaming others for the unrest, despair, and protests is an insult to every person in this country, no matter the political affiliation. He has been president for 3 1/2 years, so the current situation of deep grief and anger was and still is on his watch. One characteristic of a pathological narcissist is the need to always blame others, and he is doing this with the braggadocio of a dictator.

Added to this dictatorial behavior is his using the White House, the People’s House, as a prop for his campaign. Seeing those gigantic campaign signs was a kick in the teeth to all of us who value the democratic process of electing a person to reside in that House and who expect that person to care about the people of the country he represents.

Once again, Trump shows us that he cares nothing about this nation and never will.

Add to Favorites