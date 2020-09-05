Arts & Entertainment ‘Indy’ Book Club The Indy Has Launched Its Own Book Club

Like Oprah and Reese before us, the Indy has launched its own book club, and each month we will announce a new tome based on a particular genre. January is all about memoirs for the Indy staff, and our pick is the critically acclaimed Know My Name by Chanel Miller. In the book, which was released in September 2019, UCSB alum Miller tells of the harrowing aftermath of her assault by Stanford University student Brock Turner, including the trial and how she’s coping with the trauma.

Next month we’ll celebrate black history, followed by retellings of myths, legends, and folklore. Because there are so many great books to read in each topic, we will include a list of suggested further reading in addition to the Book Club’s pick of the month. In March, we will host the first of four discussion meetups — one per quarter — at a venue and date to be determined. We’ll swap books (bring your favorites to pass along) and reveal the next Indy Book Club selection. Also, we’ve partnered with the Santa Barbara Public Library, which will carry extra copies of the Indy Book Club picks and join us for the meetups.

To find out more about the Indy Book Club, keep an eye on the print issue and independent.com/category/arts-entertainment, as we will be announcing more details as they unfold. Get started by joining our Goodreads group at tinyurl.com/SBIndyGoodreads.

