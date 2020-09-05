Letters Positive Protests

Thank you for publishing the cover article on Jeremy Rogers. You have demonstrated the direction we must now go. People need to get off the streets in mass numbers; we’ve made our point. At this juncture, protesters are just providing cover for armed militias to play army, and bad cops to help them. Enough water has already gone under that dam.

I hope that your example of how to move protest into results will inspire lots of people to take their frustration into positive and productive directions now. There’s an election looming in the near future.

