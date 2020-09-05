Letters Socialist Control?

America is the most powerful, prosperous nation in the world. And as such, it needs a strong, clear-thinking president.

Is Joe Biden up to the task? Is he strong enough to make decisions on his own, or will he be controlled by the socialists in his party? Can he think on his feet so that he can stand up to China and other enemies? Will he put the interests of Americans first, or those of foreigners first? Will he campaign in person, take questions from the press or debate President Trump? Or will he hide, avoid or pre-tape his campaign messages?

Vote wisely, America. Do you want a president who will keep our free republic, or a president who will cave to the socialists in his party?

Add to Favorites