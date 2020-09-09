Double Homicide Suspect’s Body Found in Gaviota

Get News In Your Inbox

A body discovered in Gaviota on Sunday was identified as Jorge Pino, who apparently died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. Pino, a 57-year-old resident of Salt Lake City, Utah, was a suspect in two murders in Anaheim, the Anaheim Police Department stated in a press release. On Sunday morning, Anaheim police officers responded to a call about gunshots heard in an apartment and discovered the bodies of 47-year-old Maria Ramirez and 40-year-old Efrain Hernandez-Ramirez. The Anaheim police stated that Pino and Ramirez had been dating, a long-term relationship that ended recently. Orange County Crime Stoppers requests that anyone with information or contact with Pino call 855-TIP-OCCS.

