School Board Forum

The Coalition for Neighborhood Schools will host a forum for Santa Barbara Board of Education candidates on Thursday, September 17, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 via Zoom. All candidates have been invited. The forum will be moderated by former School Board Member Lanny Ebenstein.

The Coalition for Neighborhood Schools has been active for 20 years and focuses on creating broad-based support for elementary and secondary neighborhood school improvement. Questions we will ask candidates include: 1) Do they believe every elementary student should be able to walk to school; 2) Would they support consideration of moving the Santa Barbara Unified School District’s administrative offices and maintenance facility from their current location to allow another downtown elementary school; 3) What models of language instruction do the candidates favor; and 4) How can art and music instruction be expanded for all students. There will also be questions from the floor.

All community members, parents and teachers are invited to attend and participate. To receive a Zoom link, please email: cns4schools@aol.com and put “RSVP to Candidates’ Forum” in the subject line.

Be involved in your local schools!

Laura Wilson is president of Coalition for Neighborhood Schools.

