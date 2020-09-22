Real Estate “A Delicious Way to Donate” SBAOR Fundraiser for the COVID-19 Joint Response Effort

By Staci Caplan

2020 President

Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS®

In efforts to raise funds for our local community, the Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS® C.O.R.E. committee (Community OutReach & Events) has created “Dine and Donate” on Thursday, October 1. The proceeds from this event will be donated to the COVID-19 Joint Response Effort. Our vision is to support local businesses and at the same time raise funds for those who are being impacted most by COVID-19 in our community.

Local restaurant Uncorked will be cooking up three delightful entrees to choose from: Mushroom and Truffle Sachetti, Lobster Ravioli, and Ahi Nicoise salad. Each $100 ticket includes choice of two entrees, soup or salad, dessert, and a local bottle of wine which can be selected at pickup. The event will take place on Thursday, October 1st, with curbside pickup available from 4-7 pm. Diners will receive a face mask printed with the event logo and “Support Local”.

The Santa Barbara Foundation (SBF), United Way of Santa Barbara County (UWSBC), and the Hutton Parker Foundation are leading a countywide funders’ collaborative with members of the Foundation Roundtable. The Covid-19 Joint Response Effort will provide over $2 million in assistance to individuals and families, as well as organizations actively assisting members of the community affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There is no better time to support our local community. By participating in this event you are not only supporting those in our community who have been significantly impacted due to Covid-19 but you are also supporting the local food and service industry which has been impacted as well,” said SBAOR Past President and C.O.R.E. committee chair Thomas Schultheis. “We encourage anyone in our community to buy a ticket for themselves, for a friend or to give away. Tickets are limited. Thank you for your support in this time of need.”

To purchase tickets for the Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS® event “Dine and Donate” click here: Dine & Donate

For more information on the COVID-19 Joint Response Effort click here: COVID-19 Joint Response Effort

Staci Caplan is a California Real Estate Broker and the owner of Pacific Crest Realty. She was born and raised in Santa Barbara and her passion for this special region translates into successful real estate transactions and thrilled clients. At our local Santa Barbara Associations of REALTORS ® , Staci has served on the Board of Directors, the Government Relations Committee, the Budget and Finance Committee, the Multiple Listing Committee, and the REALTOR ® Action Fund Committee. She can be reached at (805) 886-3970 or stacicaplan@gmail.com.

