Letters Cannabis and Carpinteria

I am surprised that Carpinteria has not requested a retail cannabis outlet on Linden Avenue. With all the local contributions from Carp Growers, would not the citizens be honored to showcase their civic pride?

Regarding the grow and processing houses, there has been a marked upkeep and improvement on these properties. However, cosmetic changes will not offset the odor issue and how this will impact health and property values.

After the recent S.B. County Grand Jury Report and numerous articles, it has become almost impossible to have faith in the cannabis growers or those on the Board of Supervisors who have favored the industry.

