Letters No on Measure L2020

Residents of the Cold Spring School District will soon be voting on a proposed $7.8 million bond measure. I have decided to vote “no” on L2020.

I have been a resident of the district since 1981 and an educator for 24 years. Our children attended Cold Spring School, and I care deeply about what it provides to our community.

Once again, the district has failed to engage all of its residents. There has been no solicitation of community input. The district doesn’t want the residents involved in planning and decision-making — it only wants us to donate money or vote to tax ourselves.

The district has been deficit spending for many years, pays full-time salaries for part-time work, and has administrative costs of about four times the national average.

The lack of transparency and accountability, poor planning, and questionable financial decisions have eroded my confidence in the district’s leadership and stewardship of our tax dollars.

Yes, of course I want the students and staff of Cold Spring School to have clean, safe, modern facilities in which to work and learn. I just do not trust the current Cold Spring School leadership with $7.8 million. That’s why I will vote no on L2020, and I recommend that the other residents of the district vote no on L2020, too.

For more information, see www.OurStudentsDeserveBetter.com.

