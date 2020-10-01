UCSB Technology Management Program’s Startups

Tech Talk

This is a select list of startups that were formed by UCSB alumni who went through the school’s Technology Management Program at UCSB. Unless otherwise specified, these companies are still located on the Central Coast. 

58phases (affiliate marketing coupon websites): Houston, TX; 58phases.com

Active Life Scientific (bone density measurement without radiation): activelifescientific.com

Apeel Sciences (plant-based edible coating to preserve fruits and vegetables longer): apeelsciences.com

AppScale (open source cloud computing platform): appscale.com

Aptitude (medical diagnostics — aptamers): aptitudemedical.com

Because of Hope (BOH) (handmade jewelry site supporting widows and orphans in Uganda): becauseofhope.org

BioIQ (health measurement technology): primary location in Atlanta, GA; bioiq.com

Compandent (telecommunications and secure voice software and hardware): Los Altos Hills, CA; compandent.com

DejaLearn (app to help students with memorization tasks): dejalearn.com/#4

Emergency Medical Technologies (medical alert “WriskWatch”): North Miami Beach, FL; emergencymedtech.com/index.cfm

Endotronix (wireless heart health monitoring): Lisle, IL, and Dublin, Ireland; endotronix.com

EVmatch (peer-to-peer electric-vehicle charging network): evmatch.com

Fluency Lighting Technologies (laser diode lighting): fluencylighting.com

Groundswell Technologies (software for natural resource management): groundswelltech.com

iCracked (iPhone and iPad repairs and buybacks), acquired by SquareTrade: squaretrade.com

Infanttech (baby monitor for cars): Montebello, CA; infanttech.com

Inogen (portable oxygen therapy): inogen.com

Life Cube (portable instant shelters): lifecubeinc.com

Milo Sensors (wearable alcohol-sensor technologies): www.milosensor.com

NEXT (organic photovoltaics): nextenergytech.com

Nitride Solutions (manufacturing materials that enable solutions to critical problems in electronics): Wichita, KS; nitridesolutions.com

PeraHealth (healthcare efficiency software): Charlotte, NC; perahealth.com

Polar Pro (accessories for GoPro Cameras): Costa Mesa, CA; polarprofilters.com

Sirigen (High Sensitivity Fluorescence): La Jolla, CA; sirigen.com

StudySoup (peer-to-peer learning marketplace): San Francisco, CA; studysoup.com

SyncIn (mobile time tracking): Van Nuys, CA; syncinnow.com

Tamarisc (early-stage venture investment): Boston, MA; tamarisc.com

TrackR (Bluetooth tracker): thetrackr.com

Ubersense (sports analysis tool): hudl.com

Vanguard Computer Technology Labs (VCT) (engineering services): vctlabs.com

