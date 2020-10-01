UCSB Technology Management Program’s Startups

More Like This

Nitride Solutions (manufacturing materials that enable solutions to critical problems in electronics): Wichita, KS; nitridesolutions.com

iCracked (iPhone and iPad repairs and buybacks), acquired by SquareTrade: squaretrade.com

DejaLearn (app to help students with memorization tasks): dejalearn.com/#4

Because of Hope (BOH) (handmade jewelry site supporting widows and orphans in Uganda): becauseofhope.org

This is a select list of startups that were formed by UCSB alumni who went through the school’s Technology Management Program at UCSB. Unless otherwise specified, these companies are still located on the Central Coast.

A List of More Than 30 Companies Whose Founders Participated in the Certificate Program

