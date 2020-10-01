UCSB Technology Management Program’s Startups
A List of More Than 30 Companies Whose Founders Participated in the Certificate Program
This is a select list of startups that were formed by UCSB alumni who went through the school’s Technology Management Program at UCSB. Unless otherwise specified, these companies are still located on the Central Coast.
58phases (affiliate marketing coupon websites): Houston, TX; 58phases.com
Active Life Scientific (bone density measurement without radiation): activelifescientific.com
Apeel Sciences (plant-based edible coating to preserve fruits and vegetables longer): apeelsciences.com
AppScale (open source cloud computing platform): appscale.com
Aptitude (medical diagnostics — aptamers): aptitudemedical.com
Because of Hope (BOH) (handmade jewelry site supporting widows and orphans in Uganda): becauseofhope.org
BioIQ (health measurement technology): primary location in Atlanta, GA; bioiq.com
Compandent (telecommunications and secure voice software and hardware): Los Altos Hills, CA; compandent.com
DejaLearn (app to help students with memorization tasks): dejalearn.com/#4
Emergency Medical Technologies (medical alert “WriskWatch”): North Miami Beach, FL; emergencymedtech.com/index.cfm
Endotronix (wireless heart health monitoring): Lisle, IL, and Dublin, Ireland; endotronix.com
EVmatch (peer-to-peer electric-vehicle charging network): evmatch.com
Fluency Lighting Technologies (laser diode lighting): fluencylighting.com
Groundswell Technologies (software for natural resource management): groundswelltech.com
iCracked (iPhone and iPad repairs and buybacks), acquired by SquareTrade: squaretrade.com
Infanttech (baby monitor for cars): Montebello, CA; infanttech.com
Inogen (portable oxygen therapy): inogen.com
Life Cube (portable instant shelters): lifecubeinc.com
Milo Sensors (wearable alcohol-sensor technologies): www.milosensor.com
NEXT (organic photovoltaics): nextenergytech.com
Nitride Solutions (manufacturing materials that enable solutions to critical problems in electronics): Wichita, KS; nitridesolutions.com
PeraHealth (healthcare efficiency software): Charlotte, NC; perahealth.com
Polar Pro (accessories for GoPro Cameras): Costa Mesa, CA; polarprofilters.com
Sirigen (High Sensitivity Fluorescence): La Jolla, CA; sirigen.com
StudySoup (peer-to-peer learning marketplace): San Francisco, CA; studysoup.com
SyncIn (mobile time tracking): Van Nuys, CA; syncinnow.com
Tamarisc (early-stage venture investment): Boston, MA; tamarisc.com
TrackR (Bluetooth tracker): thetrackr.com
Ubersense (sports analysis tool): hudl.com
Vanguard Computer Technology Labs (VCT) (engineering services): vctlabs.com
