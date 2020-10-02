Letters Stand By for What?

Instead of condemning white supremacy and hypothetical post-election-night violence from right-wing extremists, Trump decided to tell his Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by” during the presidential debate. Stand by for what? Are you planning to murder fellow Americans in the streets instead of letting our court system play out the outcome of the election? That sounds like a threat to me, and it’s no wonder the FBI and other Intelligence agencies find white supremacists the biggest threat to our Democracy today.

Trump had a chance to look into the camera and America directly in the eye and squash any racist militia groups’ ideas of going to war inside our borders on his behalf. What came out of his mouth was exactly what dictators in fascist countries would say to keep power and not a President seeking to bring our nation together. His “fine people” ran to Twitter to say they’re ready and waiting for his marching orders should he lose.

This direct threat and intimidation tactic is a wake up call to veterans like myself who are trained (and are training others) to protect this nation from its enemies both foreign and domestic. I’ve voted twice by mail while stationed overseas, in Turkey for the 2000 election and four years later while I was in Afghanistan. I voted for W. Bush twice and served under his father in the years before that. All of a sudden voting by mail (during a pandemic) is unreliable? The only thing fraudulent about this presidential race is the grifter, tax evader and draft-dodger-in-chief who has only ever taken from our country and sacrificed nothing for it.

I held a TS clearance and they specifically disqualify you if you’re heavily in debt or in business with other nations due to the threat it poses on your integrity. Biden posted his tax returns in a transparency where Trump tells you he’s paid millions but provides no proof. We all know Trump has lost billions and is in debt to Putin, it’s clear as day when he says nothing to Putin about the bounties put on our lives. We’re just “losers” to him and we already know he doesn’t like POWs if they get captured fighting for their country. I hope his neo-Nazi cosplay kids continue to think Democrats aren’t gun owners prepared to defend our democracy. They’re in for a rude awakening just like the confederacy and Nazis before them because in the end, racism and evil never win.

