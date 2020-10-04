Letters Re-elect Joe Howell

I’m writing in response to Lou Segal’s “Voices” commentary of September 26 titled “Do School Board Incumbents Deserve to Be Reelected?” As a retired educator who taught in Santa Barbara for 30 years, I could spend a good bit of time refuting Segal’s unsupported and misinformed attack on our schools, our districts, our county superintendent, and our Board of Education trustees. I could pontificate on the countless ways that incumbent Joe Howell and the other veteran county education board members have, for decades, advocated for and supported our students.

However, in the current political setting, any debate would be a waste of time. Rather, I prefer to provide your readership with two of Lou Segal’s (@lou_segal) Twitter posts.





I’ll let the Santa Barbara community determine whether Lou Segal’s statements represent your interests. Is he the man you would entrust with shaping our county’s educational system?

Joe Howell brings experience, innovation, focus, and trust in science to the job. Let’s reelect him as Trustee for Area #6.

