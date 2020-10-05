Letters Vote Yes on L 2020

Residents of the Cold Spring School District will soon be voting on a proposed $7.8 million school bond measure. We are writing to share with the community why we have decided to vote yes on L2020.

The Cold Spring School community is resilient, our children are resilient, however, the school edifice is dilapidated. We have been residents and homeowners of the Cold Spring School District for about six years. Our young children attend Cold Spring School. We are active in the school as we are energized by its culture.

The oldest standing buildings on the Cold Spring School campus were built in 1927, over 90 years ago. Expansions to the school occurred in 1954, 1958, and most recently in the late 1990s. That is to say, seven out of 11 current classrooms were built more than 50 years ago and have outdated infrastructure. In the last 30 years, there have been no major renovations or improvements.

The two remaining portable buildings have exceeded their useful life, have deteriorated, and need replacement. Measure L2020 would allow the Cold Spring School District to replace the remaining portable buildings with new permanent classrooms to house the specialist programs and incorporate flexible, collaborative learning spaces for Cold Spring students. Today, the Cold Spring School has no capacity to add classes or reduce class size.

We have complete confidence in the competency and transparency in this project. As per Proposition 39 guidelines, a Bond Oversight Committee will be formed. The Committee shall not be made up of any employee or official of the school district nor any vendor, contractor or consultant of the school district. The purpose of the Committee is to inform the public concerning the expenditure of the bond proceeds. Finally, no funds may be expended for any teacher or administrative salaries or other school operating expenditures. We found this website to be informative: https://measurel2020.com/

The teachers and staff of Cold Spring School have time and time again shown a commitment to excellence. Perhaps we can show our commitment to our public school by voting yes on measure L2020. Undoubtedly, updating and upgrading our public school will have a lasting impact for current and future students.

