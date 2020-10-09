Animals ASAP Leader Named New Animal Services Director for Santa Barbara County Angela Walters Yates Oversaw the Successful Cat Shelter Program for Nine Years

Angela Walters Yates | Courtesy

Angela Walters Yates, the popular leader of the even more popular Animal Shelter Assistance Program (ASAP), has been hired as Santa Barbara County’s new Animal Services Director. At ASAP, Yates managed eight staff and more than 250 volunteers, who provide an exceptionally high level of shelter and foster care for 1,000 felines annually.

“We are enthusiastically looking forward to the talent, expertise, and leadership that Angela will bring to our Animal Services division,” said Paige Batson with the county’s Public Health Department. “Her years of experience in the animal welfare industry and strong collaborations with community partners are key elements that will contribute greatly to our efforts of achieving innovation and best practices.”

“I’m honored and excited to join Santa Barbara County Animal Services, especially during a time of such innovation and change in animal welfare, not only in California, but across the nation,” said Yates. “Santa Barbara County has been my home for the past 17 years, and I’ve built strong relationships in our community and have a deep commitment to working collaboratively. I find inspiration in our community’s passion and advocacy for the welfare of animals, and I’m looking forward to working together to meet the needs of animals and humans alike.”

Every day, the staff of the Santa Barbara Independent works hard to sort out truth from rumor and keep you informed of what’s happening across the entire Santa Barbara community. Now there’s a way to directly enable these efforts. Support the Independent by making a direct contribution or with a subscription to Indy+.

Add to Favorites