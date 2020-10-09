Letters Mask Up, Folks

When the most protected person on the planet contracts the corona virus it is now reasonable to ask all citizens to adhere to the official CDC guidelines:

1. keep social distancing

2. wash your hands frequently

3. avoid crowds

4. wear a mask

The CDC further estimates that if roughly 95 percent of the population were to wear a mask, it would potentially save 100,000 lives in the coming months. During these unstable times, we must rally together if we have any hope to better contain this virus before the regular influenza season is upon us, ushering in what could result in an even deadlier, second wave.

Brothers and sisters, do your part. We are all in this together.

