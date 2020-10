Letters Renaming Streets

We live in troubled and contentious times where any name can be found to be offensive to somebody.

Peach Street might offend someone allergic to peaches. Some names, useful at first, lose their utility, like 5th Street, which the City replaced with the trendier name of Quinto.

So in the interest of stability I suggest new street names should be indecipherable and thus unobjectionable. I would start by renaming the APS Calle Covfefe.

