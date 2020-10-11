Letters Republicans, Stand Up

First he attacked the journalists, and we joined him—

Because we were not journalists.

Then he attacked the liberals, and we joined him—

Because we were not liberals.

Then he attacked the scientists, and we joined him—

Because we were not scientists.

He always attacked the truth, and we joined him. Journalists, liberals and scientists spoke out but were not believed—

Because they were journalists, liberals and scientists.

Then he attacked me. There were plenty left — but few willing — to speak for me.

Republicans: stand up. You can stay conservative and reject Trump.

#GOPNewStart

