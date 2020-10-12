Letters No on Prop. 25

I’m very concerned about the Independent‘s recent endorsement of Proposition 25. I am absolutely against cash bail. However, this dangerous proposition would severely target Black and brown individuals with a racist algorithm, leaving them in jail for longer and with no options for release.

Other alternatives to bail have been proposed and should be implemented, such as the statewide legislation Pre-serving the Presumption of Innocence (PPI). Some groups advocating for No on Prop. 25 are ACLU SoCal, the Los Angeles Public Defender’s Union, Human Rights Watch, the NAACP, and more. Please reconsider you position on this proposition.

